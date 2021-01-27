Strategic Wealth Designers Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Wealth Designers reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. 1,194,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.