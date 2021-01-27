Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $1.09 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000.

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 33,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

