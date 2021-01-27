Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $1.38 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

