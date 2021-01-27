Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. 25,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,554. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

