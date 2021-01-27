Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

