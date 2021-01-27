Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

SBBP stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

