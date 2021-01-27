Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.