Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

DRI stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

