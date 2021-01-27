Strs Ohio Increases Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.55% of Science Applications International worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 4,246,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 169,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 169,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

