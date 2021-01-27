Strs Ohio Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $35,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 614,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $27,711,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

