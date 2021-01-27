Strs Ohio Sells 26,670 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 152,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

