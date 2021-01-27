Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

NYSE AVB opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

