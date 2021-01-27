Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

NYSE SYK opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

