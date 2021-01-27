Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.75. 1,485,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

