Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.75. 1,487,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

