Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

