Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

