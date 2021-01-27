Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Shares of SSBI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.