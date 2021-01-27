Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (SLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE: SLF) recently:

1/21/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$59.00.

1/14/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$61.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of C$35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

