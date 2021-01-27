Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Receives C$63.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.92.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919 in the last quarter.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.08. 481,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,873. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.00. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.36%.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

