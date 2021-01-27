Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN) Trading Down 15.4%

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 128,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 448,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.72.

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Chunibas project covering an area of approximately 530 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; the Espiritu SMR project that covers an area of approximately 2,711 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; 1068 project that comprises an area of 1,800 hectares situated in the Sonora State, Mexico; and the Los Ocotes project covering an area of approximately 2,283 hectares located in the Sonora State, Mexico.

