Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Up 21.4%

Shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) were up 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,744,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 350,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.73). Sundance Energy had a negative net margin of 291.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sundance Energy Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

