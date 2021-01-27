SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.37

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.