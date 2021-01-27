SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0009

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 42.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $48,653.21 and approximately $26.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,062,043 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

