Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

