sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $143.49 million and $23.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.