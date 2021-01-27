Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $125,274.08 and approximately $60.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,313,852 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

