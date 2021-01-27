Swingby Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $3.79 million and $831,978.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00132351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00292674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00068959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037164 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.