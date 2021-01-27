SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Maxim Group started coverage on SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SWK by 905.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.