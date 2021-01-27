Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.27 ($128.55).

FRA:SY1 opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.13. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

