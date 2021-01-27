Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.94.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.