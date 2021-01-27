Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.