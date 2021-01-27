Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,059.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.