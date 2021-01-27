T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.62.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.