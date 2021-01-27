T2 Biosystems’ (TTOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 530,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,967,779. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.