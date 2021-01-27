Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271,246. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $647.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

