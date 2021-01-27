Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.