Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $137,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,480. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.