Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.91

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 393838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -401.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

