Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.