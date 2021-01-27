TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.47-1.47 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,387. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.