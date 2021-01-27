Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.68. 285,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,935. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.