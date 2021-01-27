Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.26

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1340657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

