Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.38.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

