TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Cormark

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

T opened at C$26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

