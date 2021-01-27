TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.65.

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2400001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

