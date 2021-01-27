Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $958.83

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $958.83 and traded as low as $925.70. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) shares last traded at $937.00, with a volume of 74,534 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a market cap of £623.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 958.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 807.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) Company Profile (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

