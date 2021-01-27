Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

TME has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 208,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

