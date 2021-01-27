Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of TER opened at $138.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

