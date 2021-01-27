Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Tervita stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

